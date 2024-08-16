Research Analysts Set Expectations for KeyCorp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.59.

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

