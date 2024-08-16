Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $5.96

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $5.50. Riskified shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 171,293 shares changing hands.

RSKD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $827.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Riskified by 2,522.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Riskified by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

