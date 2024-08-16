RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.02 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RLI in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $6.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.74. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $148.80 on Thursday. RLI has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $151.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 45.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in RLI in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

