Roth Capital Comments on Journey Medical Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DERM)

Get Journey Medical alerts:

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Journey Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.89). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Journey Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Journey Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Journey Medical in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Journey Medical Trading Down 4.2 %

Journey Medical stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Journey Medical has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Insider Activity at Journey Medical

In related news, CFO Joseph Benesch sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $51,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,900.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 194,389 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Journey Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.