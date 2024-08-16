Roth Capital Weighs in on Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Enlight Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ENLT opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.68. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Enlight Renewable Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

