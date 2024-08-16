Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Mkm in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 433.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Beyond Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $0.38 on Friday. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 5,197.76% and a negative return on equity of 203.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Air

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,886.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Air

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 66,224 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Further Reading

