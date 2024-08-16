Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $80.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $588.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 759,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,137 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 258,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $9,225,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $865,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

