Royal Bank of Canada Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$18.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price.

ACQ has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Acumen Capital cut AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at AutoCanada

TSE ACQ opened at C$14.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$14.20 and a 1-year high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director Christopher Harris bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,300. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

