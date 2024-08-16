RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.13, Zacks reports. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.