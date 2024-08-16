RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.13, Zacks reports. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
