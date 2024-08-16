Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 million. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 21.25%.

SACH stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

