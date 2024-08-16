Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

Sapiens International has raised its dividend by an average of 53.9% annually over the last three years. Sapiens International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $36.45 on Friday. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

