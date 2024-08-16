Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Trading Down 64.3%

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report) dropped 64.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 3,000,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,875,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.36).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Savannah Energy Trading Down 64.3 %

Savannah Energy Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £131 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Savannah Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the southeast Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in southeast Nigeria.

