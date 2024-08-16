Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SCHE stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

