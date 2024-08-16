Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,420 ($18.13) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 846 ($10.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £161.33 million, a PE ratio of 617.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 814.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 749.87.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

