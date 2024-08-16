Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCRB. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

MCRB opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $26,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

