Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCRB. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
Seres Therapeutics Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $26,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
