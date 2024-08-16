Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA) Director Steven Sangha Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) Director Steven Sangha acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$23,000.00.

Steven Sangha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Steven Sangha acquired 100,000 shares of Sernova stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Steven Sangha purchased 35,000 shares of Sernova stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$9,625.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Steven Sangha purchased 11,000 shares of Sernova stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$3,080.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Steven Sangha purchased 51,000 shares of Sernova stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$14,790.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Steven Sangha purchased 40,000 shares of Sernova stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$12,400.00.

Sernova Stock Performance

Shares of SVA stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. Sernova Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.43.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova ( TSE:SVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

