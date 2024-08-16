Short Interest in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Grows By 85.1%

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.93. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF makes up 0.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 2.31% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.