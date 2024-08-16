Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Drops By 24.7%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,170,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 110,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 3.6 %

AAL stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

