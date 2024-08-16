Short Interest in Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Increases By 80.0%

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GAMCF opened at $13.14 on Friday. Gamma Communications has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

About Gamma Communications

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.