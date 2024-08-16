Short Interest in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Declines By 16.0%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HUM opened at $357.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Humana has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Humana will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 538.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Humana by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

