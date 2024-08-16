Short Interest in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Grows By 77.9%

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the July 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Lanvin Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LANV opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. Lanvin Group has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.