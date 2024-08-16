Short Interest in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Grows By 77.9%

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the July 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Lanvin Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LANV opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. Lanvin Group has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.
Lanvin Group Company Profile
