Short Interest in Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Increases By 62.5%

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Shokuhin stock opened at C$32.24 on Friday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 1 year low of C$32.24 and a 1 year high of C$32.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.25.

About Mitsubishi Shokuhin

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries businesses in Japan and internationally. It involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

