Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Rises By 64.4%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the July 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.6 days.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

SMTGF stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62.

About SMA Solar Technology

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.