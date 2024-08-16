Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Rises By 64.4%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the July 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.6 days.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance
SMTGF stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62.
About SMA Solar Technology
