Short Interest in Treatt plc (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Expands By 61.5%

Treatt plc (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the July 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Treatt Stock Performance
Shares of TTTRF opened at C$5.56 on Friday. Treatt has a 12 month low of C$4.85 and a 12 month high of C$6.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.78.
About Treatt
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Treatt
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.