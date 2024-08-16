Short Interest in Treatt plc (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Expands By 61.5%

Treatt plc (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the July 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Treatt Stock Performance

Shares of TTTRF opened at C$5.56 on Friday. Treatt has a 12 month low of C$4.85 and a 12 month high of C$6.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.78.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

