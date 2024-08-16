Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of SIA opened at C$15.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.86. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.87 and a 52 week high of C$15.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIA. TD Securities increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price objective on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.17.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

