Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Miguel Aramburu Buys 50,000 Shares

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director Miguel Aramburu bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

Sierra Metals Stock Up 7.5 %

Sierra Metals stock opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.70, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$151.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.12. Sierra Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.05.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$85.12 million for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.0918775 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

