Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Short Interest Update

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the July 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sila Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $26.05.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

