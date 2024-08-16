Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Stock Price Up 5%

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 418,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 427,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Silver X Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market cap of C$42.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24.

About Silver X Mining

(Get Free Report)

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver X Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver X Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.