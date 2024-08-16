Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHCGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDHC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

