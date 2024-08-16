Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 382.31% and a negative net margin of 11,187.19%.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONN opened at $0.81 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.