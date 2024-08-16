Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67 and a beta of 2.05. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $12.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

