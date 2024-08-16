SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Westpark Capital

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Westpark Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.

SpringBig Price Performance

Shares of SBIG opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. SpringBig has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

