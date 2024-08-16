Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $93.70 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,540 shares of company stock worth $879,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

