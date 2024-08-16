Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $66.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DYN. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYN opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 30,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $1,002,840.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,365.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 30,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $1,002,840.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,365.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,102 shares of company stock worth $6,273,351. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $140,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,629 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,910 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,635,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,422,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,517,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,095,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

