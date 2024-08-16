Stifel Nicolaus Trims Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Target Price to $53.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 59.35% from the company’s current price.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Golar LNG stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $23,773,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after buying an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $12,102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 74.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 433,299 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

