Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Bitdeer Technologies Group Call Options (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 9,331 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 659% compared to the typical volume of 1,230 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTDR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTDR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance
Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $708.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.96.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
Read More
