Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Bitdeer Technologies Group Call Options (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 9,331 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 659% compared to the typical volume of 1,230 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTDR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 369,363 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $708.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

