Stock Traders Buy High Volume of UBS Group Call Options (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,738 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 91% compared to the average daily volume of 2,476 call options.
UBS Group Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of UBS stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,004,151,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027,134 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,678,000.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UBS Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.