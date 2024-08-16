Stock Traders Buy High Volume of UBS Group Call Options (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,738 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 91% compared to the average daily volume of 2,476 call options.

UBS Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of UBS stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,004,151,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027,134 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,678,000.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

