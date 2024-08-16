Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,677 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,435% compared to the average daily volume of 435 put options.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 279,978 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1,414.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 294,932 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $1,304,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $2,230,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after acquiring an additional 330,288 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOUS opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.30. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

