Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Tower Semiconductor Call Options (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,013 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,536 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 3.1 %

TSEM stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.90. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

