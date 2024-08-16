Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ONEOK Call Options (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,721 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,495 call options.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OKE opened at $86.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. ONEOK has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $87.14. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 481.4% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36,589 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.