StockNews.com Downgrades Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Sell

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Shares of FNV opened at $119.92 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $146.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of -48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

