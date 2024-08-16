StockNews.com Downgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Sell

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
iCAD Stock Performance
Shares of ICAD opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.50. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of iCAD
iCAD Company Profile
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.
