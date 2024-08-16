StockNews.com Downgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Sell

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of ICAD opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.50. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iCAD by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iCAD by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 701,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

