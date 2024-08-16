StockNews.com Downgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Buy

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $203.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at L.B. Foster

In related news, CFO William M. Thalman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $41,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,352.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William M. Thalman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $41,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,352.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond T. Betler acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,334.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,620 shares of company stock worth $149,231. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Featured Articles

