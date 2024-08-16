StockNews.com Downgrades McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Sell

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $95.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 68,172 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 205.6% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

