StockNews.com Downgrades McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Sell

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $95.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.90.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
