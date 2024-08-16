StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Coffee has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.