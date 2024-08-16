StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CTSO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 309,543 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Further Reading

