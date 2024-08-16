StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDGet Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ FORD opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

