StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ FORD opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.
Forward Industries Company Profile
