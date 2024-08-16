StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Price Performance
GLBS opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.15.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter.
Globus Maritime Company Profile
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
