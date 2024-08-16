StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.49.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
