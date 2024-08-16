StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark Price Performance

Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

Remark Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned 0.47% of Remark worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.