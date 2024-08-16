StockNews.com Upgrades Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) to “Sell”

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHK. Benchmark dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

CHK opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

